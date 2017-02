Wilda Faye Dillard Biggs

The family of Mrs. Biggs will be receiving friends Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m. until the service at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. The funeral service, conducted by the Rev. Danny Sellars, is Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 1 p.m. in the Sellars Funeral Home Chapel. Interment in Wilson County Memorial Gardens will follow the service. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.