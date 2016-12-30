logo
Dozens of community members attended a special event to honor the life of Edgar Ray Elliott after he was found dead in Watertown. Elliott was commonly seen riding around town on his lawn mower, so residents showed their support in an organized lawn mower ride.

Triumph and tragedy: Top 16 stories from 2016 (part one)

County prepares for rollout of new insurance identification system

Christmas celebration held for children, families of Middle Tennessee inmates

Derek Barnett with his Tennessee-record 33rd-career sack.
Tennessee Vols

Tennessee rolls in Music City Bowl to beat Nebraska, 38-24

NASHVILLE — Tennessee, mythical champion of life, earned a very tangible trophy Friday in its final appearance of the 2016 football season.

Yesterday at 3:30 PM
tribunenewsservice
Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State vs. Clemson: How do they match up?

Times staff writer David Wharton analyzes Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Fiesta Bowl:

Yesterday at 2:30 PM
tribunenewsservice
Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama vs. Washington: How do they match up?

Staff writer Dylan Hernandez analyzes Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Peach Bowl:

Yesterday at 1:30 PM
Nashville Predators

Predators ride three-goal second period to 4-0 win over Blues

ST. LOUIS — There figured to be plenty of distractions for the Blues in the days leading up to Monday’s Winter Classic game outdoors at Busch Stadium.

Yesterday at 12:30 PM
tribunenewsservice
NFL

A look at NFL playoff teams and contenders ahead of Week 17 games

As the NFL heads into its final weekend of the regular season, a look at some of the strengths and weaknesses of teams that are either in the playoffs or on the verge of getting in:

Yesterday at 11:30 AM
Andy Reed
areed
Kendall Spray

Saturday Morning Quarterback

2016: A year of high achievement

Yesterday at 10:30 AM
gpage
Mt. Juliet High volleyball

saragrace is all-state

Mt. Juliet’s SaraGrace Wilson has been named to the Class AAA all-state volleyball team as a libero by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association.

Yesterday at 9:30 AM
staffreports
Wilson Central basketball

Booth ignites ‘Cats to fifth-place finish

NASHVILLE — Cole Booth ignited Wilson Central with 10 fourth-quarter points as the Wildcats caught and passed South Forsyth (Ga.) 53-47 for a fifth-place finish in the John Overton Christmas Tournament.

Yesterday at 8:30 AM
Wilson Central’s Addison Byrd blocks this second-quarter shot by Mt. Juliet freshman post Emma Palmer as Lady Wildcat ninth-grader Lindsey Freeman (23) double teams from behind.
areed
Wilson Central basketball

Central tops MJ in Overton final

Lebanon finishes third at Hickman County

Dec 30, 2016 at 10:28 PM
gpage
College Football

GALLERY: Music City Bowl

Scenes from the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl on Friday night at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Tennessee defeated Nebraska 38-24.

Dec 30, 2016 at 10:11 PM
Jared Felkins
jfelkins
Column

Jared Felkins: Here’s to hope 2017 will be the absolute best

“Your success and happiness lies in you. Resolve to keep happy, and your joy and you shall form an invincible host against difficulties.” 

Updated Yesterday at 4:00 PM
Linda Alessi
Column

Life in the Golden Years: This I know...

In the early years of our lives, we find ourselves generally happy and content. Of course, all of our needs are met. We come into a world where we are wanted and loved. 

Updated Yesterday at 5:00 PM
staffreports
AAA

Ring in the New Year safely by planning ahead

KNOXVILLE – Many will celebrate New Year’s Eve with a plan in place to get home safely, however, those who do not will put themselves and others in harm’s way unnecessarily. 

Updated Yesterday at 3:00 PM
staffreports
Tennessee Highway Patrol

Highway Patrol announces plan for ‘no refusal’ enforcement during New Year’s Eve holiday period

NASHVILLE –The Tennessee Highway Patrol will conduct a “no refusal” traffic safety enforcement campaign during the New Year’s Eve holiday period that started Friday at 6 p.m. and will continue until Sunday at 11:59 Updated Yesterday at 2:00 PM

Add an extra second to the New Year’s countdown for extra accuracy.
New Year's

New Year’s Eve 2016 will hang on for one second longer

TNS – The year 2017 isn’t coming as soon as you think. In fact, it will be exactly one second late.

Updated Yesterday at 1:00 PM