Dave Deppisch shares thoughts on faith

That’s where modern Christianity sometimes fails the test. When Christians claim that they love Jesus, yet are way too casual about being active with the church, it tests the real devotion they have to Christ. If I really love Jesus, I will love His church. If I am devoted to the Lord Jesus Christ, and not active and part of a fellowship of believers, I am being less than faithful to God who has called me into the fellowship of his Son.