Community members and business leaders gathered for the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards celebration and membership meeting Thursday night.

Chamber awards recognize excellence in the community
Jimmy Bowen and Sante Fe took the stage at the Capitol Theater on Thursday evening for the acoustic bluegrass show preluding the taping of the first episode of the Jimmy Bowen Show.

Jimmy Bowen, friends play preview show at Capitol

Vote for your favorite pizza at Pizza Bowl V

Fire

No injuries reported in Mt. Juliet house fire

No injuries were reported in a Mt. Juliet house fire Friday afternoon in the 500 block of Belinda Parkway, officials with the Mt. Juliet Fire Department confirmed.

Today at 3:49 PM
staffreports
Obituary

Margie LaRae Hanks

Mrs. Hanks will be buried in Llano, Texas, along with her husband, Lloyd, at a family memorial in the spring.

Today at 3:22 PM
staffreports
Death Notices

Death Notices for Feb. 4, 2017

Mary Rena Odom

Today at 3:16 PM
Wilson Central track

Wildcat quartet breaks tape

Wilson Central’s quartet of (from left) seniors Nathan Peterson, John Elrod and Joel Barlow and junior Baylor Franklin finished second in the 4-by-800 relay in 8:02.36, currently the best in Tennessee and 15th best in the country this indoor Today at 11:30 AM

Friendship Christian School

FCS’ Mangrum qualifies for state meet

Friendship Christian swimmer Nathan Mangrum qualified for the Tennessee Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association meet by finishing ninth in the 100 backstroke and 18th in the 200 freestyle in the Middle Tennessee High School Swimming Association Today at 10:30 AM

Lebanon High bowling

Banner performance for state champ

Lebanon bowler Tyler Moore (right) and coach David Fugate hold the banner signifying Moore’s recent state championship during the girls’ halftime of Monday’s basketball game against Station Camp at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.

Today at 9:30 AM
The TWRA is considering a return to some sort of tagging system for checking in big game.
lwoody
Larry Woody

TWRA considers return to 'kill tags'

In recent years the TWRA has relied on the honor system for checking in big game kills.

Today at 8:15 AM
staffreports
Faith & Values

TDHS partners with Agape Child and Family Services to provide services through two generational model

Through the partnership with TDHS, families will receive holistic, wraparound services from Agape and more than 100 collaborative partners in under-resourced communities and schools.

Today at 6:45 PM
staffreports
Education

Date set for Mt. Juliet Middle School PTO race

The Mt. Juliet Middle School parent-teacher organization announced plans for the group’s largest annual fundraiser.

Today at 1:45 PM
staffreports
Public Notice

Lebanon street to permanently close

A section of a Lebanon street will be closed permanently Monday. 

Today at 8:45 AM
Tim Johnson
tjohnson
Faith

Preacher's Point: Do you know how long you will live?

Last week is the first time in the three-plus years I have been writing this column that I did not send one out. Jackie, my mother-in-law, was in critical condition, and family was called in from different areas of the country. Jackie passed into Updated Today at 7:00 PM

Dave Deppisch
Faith

Dave Deppisch shares thoughts on faith

That’s where modern Christianity sometimes fails the test. When Christians claim that they love Jesus, yet are way too casual about being active with the church, it tests the real devotion they have to Christ. If I really love Jesus, I will love His church. If I am devoted to the Lord Jesus Christ, and not active and part of a fellowship of believers, I am being less than faithful to God who has called me into the fellowship of his Son.

Updated Today at 6:00 PM
Tennessee Titans Chaplain Casey Cramer will be the guest speaker.
staffreports
Super Bowl LI

Titans’ chaplain to speak at Super Sunday

 The annual men’s and boys’ breakfast in honor of Super Bowl Sunday will be Sunday at 7 a.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church in Lebanon. Tennessee Titans Chaplain Casey Cramer will be the guest speaker. There will be no cost for the breakfast.

Updated Today at 5:00 PM
staffreports
Our View

Thumbs of the Week: Tomlinson honored for his local service

Thumbs up or thumbs down?

Updated Today at 4:00 PM
Jim Mullen
The Village Idiot

Jim Mullen: Your easy restaurant price guide

I’ve been eating out a lot recently, and I’ve developed a new skill. With one look at the dining room, and without looking at the menu, I can tell how much lunch or dinner will cost me.

Updated Today at 4:45 PM