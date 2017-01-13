Dads2dads: Here’s to a hopeful New Year

The loss of hope

Too many people in our country lack hope. Teens are at risk of losing hope when they are the subject of bullying, when they grow up without the resources to have a safe, secure, and supportive home life, when they fear violence and intimidation on a daily basis. Kids can also lose hope when faced with the threatening news of the world that comes so immediately. Teens can lose hope when they fall behind, are rejected by friends, or are ignored at home.

A few years ago, OneHope conducted a study of the spiritual state of the world’s children. In a survey of more than 150,000 teens in 44 countries, 5,000 US teens answered questions about life, beliefs and behaviors. The study found that 26 percent sometimes or frequently wonder if their fathers love them, and 34 percent spend 16 minutes or less per week talking to their fathers about things that really matter to them. This lack of belonging and connection can result in a loss of hope. Hopeless teens can lose interest in school, sports, arts, and social activities. They can become depressed. They can turn to drugs and other risky behaviors with serious impact on their lives.

Creating a hopeful home

In spite of the challenges we face in the world, the country, and our own lives, we dads must provide support, attention, empathy, and a listening ear to our teens so that they can utilize their talents, believe in their potential, and make a difference. This involves sharing your family’s values, and coming up with ways to think about hope and what methods you use to maintain it.

Some points might be helpful in establishing a hopeful home:

• Be proactive. When you see moodiness, irritation and worry creeping into your teen’s life, take action. Provide a safe space for your teen to share feelings.

• Talk to your teen. Most of all, listen.

• Help your teen identify a support system through family, friends and other students.

• Help your teen to seek balance, to see various sides of an issue. Recognize, also, the value of reflection through exercise, meditation or prayer.

• Tell your teen about the importance of finding mentors. Help identify those who can set a good example.

• Be a role model through your actions and attitudes. Adopt an empathetic point of view. There is synergy in spreading kindness to others.

• Adapt a positive attitude toward challenges. Make the most of the best and the least of the worst.

• Reaffirm that your teen is not alone. There is help from others who have been through the same thing and from skilled professionals. Seek it.

Tom Tozer and Bill Black are authors of “Dads2Dads: Tools for Raising Teenagers.” Like them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter @dads2dadsllc. Contact them at tomandbill@dads2dadsllc.com.