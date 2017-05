Dear Abby: Unwitting comments from dad causes childless daughter pain

My fertility issues have caused me heartbreak and many tears. My father often comments about how disappointed he is that he has no grandchildren. Recently, he made an offhand remark that I was “selfish” for not having had any. It upset me so much I cried for days. Dad is a good man, and I know he didn’t mean to be hurtful.

How do I approach him about how his comment affected me without hurting him? I don’t know how much detail to give him about my fertility issues. Should I just let it be and ignore him when he complains about not having grandkids? -- CHILDLESS IN IDAHO

DEAR CHILDLESS: Do not ignore this! Tell your father that you are UNABLE to conceive because of a medical problem and exactly how his comment made you feel. You should also tell him you are unable to afford fertility treatments or adoption because of the cost involved, and not to raise the subject again because it is hurtful and beyond your ability to remedy. Perhaps you could channel your motherly instincts by exploring foster care and other ways you can help children in need.

DEAR ABBY: My husband left me for another woman four months ago. We had been married for 33 years, and my world has been ripped apart.

Now he says he wants to try to reconcile, and it has me feeling extremely confused. While I still love him, I know our relationship will never be the same as before. Will I look like a fool to everyone if I let him come home? -- HEARTBROKEN IN PENNSYLVANIA

DEAR HEARTBROKEN: How you look to “everyone” is far less important than how you feel. You are correct that if you reconcile, your relationship will never be the same. But has it occurred to you that it might be better?

Husbands stray for all kinds of reasons. Before you make any final decisions about taking him back, insist on counseling so you can understand exactly what they were. That’s how broken marriages are repaired.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com.