Ann Haney: School start equals savings

Now is the time of year when you buy next year’s sandals for as little as $5 and next year’s shorts and T-shirts for as little as $3-$10. If you have the extra money, now is the time to hit the stores for great savings as summer comes to a close. For many who would not normally shop the higher end stores like Belk and Dillard’s on a normal day, they will want to reconsider as prices are reduced by as much as 75 percent off. What does this mean for a conservative consumer? It could mean a $100 name-brand dress for $25 like it did for me last week.

Don’t be misled when it comes to end of season clearance. Oftentimes we put off the event by claiming we have plenty of summer styles, but I have found that many of the cute summery outfits can be quite versatile in the fall and winter, as well.

For example, a sleeveless dress can be paired up with a cute blazer jacket or sweater jacket to change the look and create a new fall outfit. An adorable summer blouse can be layered and worn over leggings with tall boots for a cute fun fall look.

Shopping the clearance racks can build your fall wardrobe on a minimal budget, but as with everything, we must be wise when shopping the discount deals.

This is the perfect time to review some of the things to watch for when it comes to clearance shopping. The deals are definitely abundant, but there are a few things you need to know in spotting the “best” deal before you throw it in the cart and head to the checkout. This tip could save you as much as $5 off a specific item.

What is this savings tip that could save you $5 you may be wondering? Here’s the scenario.

You found a great pair of pants on the clearance rack for half of the original price. So excited about your great find, you quickly throw them in the cart, knowing you’ve snagged an awesome deal. Stop. You might be about to make a costly mistake.

Take a second look at the other like items on the clearance rack. So glad you looked again, you now find the same pair for $5 cheaper than the ones you first picked up.

So is this a mistake? Did the store actually misprice the cheaper pair or did they forget to mark down all the rest?

Before you head to the checkout to have them fix the error, let me fill you in on what happens in the retail world with clearance items. Most stores will get several shipments of the same item, only at different times. When items are received at different times, even though they may start out at the same regular price, will be put on clearance at different prices based upon when they are received. In other words, the item received last will be at a higher clearance price than the one received first.

However, most of the time both of the items will go on clearance together. The fact that they are exactly the same color, style and overall item play no factor in determining the price.

Is this only in the clothing retail world you may be wondering? Absolutely not. Not too long ago I came across clip-on desk lamps on clearance that varied by $5. You guessed it. I bought the cheaper one. This can be a great blessing to the observant deal seeker. The only time this might not be to your advantage is when the size or color you want is not the cheaper of the two clearance prices.

“…Seek and you shall find…” Matthew 7:7.

Once again, I cannot stress enough that there are resources available everywhere to us. It is only a matter of seeking them out as a wise shopper.

“She considers a field and buys it….” Proverbs 31:16.

My word to you this week is to consider the clearance deal by price comparison before you buy it. Be an observant investigative shopper and uncover the best deal for your money.

On Sept. 20 at 10 a.m., I will teach a class on couponing to abundance at Greenhouse Ministries in Murfreesboro.

