Dear Abby: Man keeps wife in the dark about new ‘business partner’

When they are both here in town, they have “business” meetings several times a week. I am not allowed to attend, know when they take place or even ask what was discussed. They never have phone conversations while I’m near, and their texts to each other are “none of my business.”

My husband’s words: “I don’t know why you’re so mad; you’re just jealous.” Your thoughts, please? – PEEVED IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR PEEVED: You live in a community property state. Half of your husband’s share of whatever property he and this woman bought together belongs to you.

My first thought is your husband is having a fling and lying about not knowing why you are angry. He’s right that you are jealous. You have every right to be.

My second thought is that you should consult an attorney ASAP. I don’t know how much you know about your husband’s finances, but a forensic accountant can help you unearth any assets he may be hiding or has already buried. After that, it will be up to you to decide whether you want to continue in a marriage with someone who would treat you so shabbily.

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I treated our 24-year-old granddaughter to dinner and a historical city tour. When we stopped by to pick her up, she came out of the house wearing a skin-tight top that laced up the front, with a 3-inch gap from top to bottom and no bra.

My first reaction was to ask her to change, thinking it was highly inappropriate. Her grandfather thought we should just let it go, so we went out for the evening. Nothing was mentioned regarding her attire, but I was extremely uncomfortable. What is your opinion? -- BUTTONED UP IN INDIANA

DEAR BUTTONED UP: Your granddaughter is an adult. For you to have asked her to change clothes would have been awkward for everyone concerned. While her choice of outfit may have been revealing, if there was any embarrassment, it should not have been yours. If you prefer she dress more modestly when she’s with you, the next time you invite her to go someplace, say so.

