Ann Haney: Digital demand to explode

Juniper Research, a specialist in the identification and appraisal of high-growth opportunities across the mobile telecoms, content and applications sectors, believes coupon redemption will surpass $90 billion by 2022. They believe in-app coupon redemptions will actually overtake SMS.

So what platforms threaten to take the stage increasing this digital demand bypassing SMS? Three main technologies are on the rise, including chatbots, QR code, and invisible payments.

Here’s a little technology know-how to help you stay up with the times:

• SMS: Short message service or better known as text messaging.

• chatbot: A computer program, which conducts a conversation via auditory or textual methods.

• QR codes: A machine-readable optical label that contains information about the item to which it is attached.

Among these technologies, chatbot alone will increase coupons to almost 1.1 billion. To what advantage does chatbot have that enables its ability to do so? Simply stated, it will use social media to create more personalized offers without the cost of human employment.

Personalized offers are expected to lead the market for numerous reasons. To name a few of the most popular are that people like the personal touch and coupons sent personalized around what they like or what they buy will likely add appeal. People also tend to trust direct coupons like QR codes or chatbot that don’t rely on email where the potential for fraud can be higher.

QR codes in particular will once again make their mark in history in the near future. Although not new to a consumer’s experience, their use will be much easier than in recent years. Previously technology required downloading apps to be able to scan the code from cellphones. With recent changes to the iPhone scanning, QR codes are virtually effortless as the phones are equipped with the ability to read these codes without the need of a separate app.

Many stores will see an increase in consumers scanning these apps and will take advantage of this great marketing tool. Not only will these codes be equipped with detailed information about the product, but they will also offer promotional information and possibly a coupon, too.

Changes to the coupon world are definitely coming. It will be interesting to see just exactly how this affects a consumer’s shopping strategy and buying tendencies. One thing we can always count on is change.

