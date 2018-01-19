Ann Haney: DO$H: A cash-back app worth a look

DO$H is an app that I can say does make a difference despite so many to choose from. Google Play and the App Store both offer this app for free; simply download it. First of all, many apps offer discounts, but DO$H also offers cash back in not one but four easy ways. No matter what your lifestyle, DO$H is sure to attract you in one of the five ways. Let’s take a look at them.

• Shopping and dining: Of course, most everyone can relate to this offer. Most people will dine out occasionally, if not frequently, and shopping, of course, is on everyone’s list quite regularly. How does it work you may be wondering? Shopping at participating stores is where you rack up the money back. Simply type in your location and search for participating stores in the area. Once they come up, click unlock to begin earning cash back. And get this – just for unlocking a store DO$H will automatically deposit $5 in your cash account.

• Online shopping: Amazon has brought a whole new meaning to convenience when it comes to online shopping. Leading the way to convenience, more shoppers are shopping their favorite stores without leaving home. Again, once you unlock a store you will see the percentage you will receive back in cash on your online purchase.

• Hotels: Maybe not as frequently, but almost everyone would love to save money at a hotel to reduce that more costly expense of a family getaway. DO$H will give you a cash-back percentage once you book your hotel. However, that’s not the best part. The first time you book a hotel with DO$H, they will deposit $25 in your cash account in addition to the percentage you earn from the hotel itself.

• Sharing: Sharing DO$H is another way you can earn money. You can earn $5 for every person who uses your referral link to sign up.

• Linking your credit card: Linking is necessary in order to track your purchases. Apps used to require you to take a picture of your receipt, but that is not the case anymore with new technology. Upon linking your card, DO$H will deposit $5 for linking the first card and $1 each for additional cards.

So how can this app offer cash back to consumers? Simple. It’s called affiliate marketing. Stores affiliate with DO$H and basically get paid for acting like a referral system. DO$H is easy to download and get started. All that is required is your name, email, password and phone number. Once you meet the minimum amount of $15 in your DO$H account, you simply transfer the funds by direct deposit or Paypal. So the only question remaining is are you ready to get started making money with this one-of-a-kind app? Get started at link.dosh.cash/YCLI/OY5au5QzHJ and start earning cash back immediately.

Ann Haney is a mother to six entrepreneurial-minded children, ordained minister, CEO of Aaron Publishing, founder of Ann Haney Ministries and Living In Abundance, nationwide motivational speaker, coupon specialist, empowerment coach and bestselling author of 20 published products, including her books, “Judgment Overruled,” “Exploding Into Successful Entrepreneurship,” “Single Steps In A Married World” and “Changing Your Life Through Couponing Financial Empowerment Series.” Contact Ann at ann@annhaney.com to schedule a speaking engagement, individual coaching or view her website for more information at annhaney.com.