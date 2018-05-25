Ann Haney: New restrictions on coupons’ fine print

Couponers need to be on alert the fine print changed slightly in the past few weeks.

What are these changes, you may be wondering, and are they going to drastically affect the way you shop delivering the same confusing impact the limitations did a while back? Overall, the change is pretty explanatory, however, it will possibly affect where you are used to buying your bargains. The changes that appear limit the stores where some coupons are redeemable.

Some coupons state that “coupons not redeemable at Dollar Tree, Dollar General or Family Dollar.” Obviously, your discount stores may have been your first go-to for bargains, but this new clause could change your course.

However, the coupons in question are generally those with higher redemption discounts. Many may be wondering why manufacturers take this action? Part of the problem appears to stem from stores improperly accepting coupons for items for which they were not intended. Other concerns stem from couponers who receive free items or overage on items after the coupon discount reduction.

This change in some of the coupons’ fine print should not overly concern you even if you are an avid “dollar” store shopper due to the fact that many stores are still able to meet the free to almost-free price after the high-value coupon that is distributed by these manufacturers.

Some may question is this an ethical procedure to discriminate against specific stores in this manner? Apparently there is some concern about this, but no decision has been reached that has removed this clause from the fine print.

So for now, check your fine print, but don’t let that discourage you and keep you from shopping the discount stores or using your coupons. Coupon policies may change, but we can be sure coupons are here to stay and will continue to add great benefit to our lives.

