Ann Haney: The power of no

Unfortunately, this mentality not only handicaps people to a life of complacency, but it also keeps them imprisoned to poverty mentalities. Oftentimes their greatest fears come through the voice of self-doubt from misconception about what others think.

In this column, we are going to take a look at the voice of “no” and discover how success mentalities can take hold when focus moves from what can’t be done to what can be.

“I quit focusing on the handicap and begin appreciating the gift,” 2 Corinthians 12:9.

Let’s look at the voice of no from others.

“No thank you.” Does it cause you to question your service or product ?

“No” response. Does it drive discipline or produce discouragement?

“No” pay raise, bonus or advancement. Does it drive blame or self-rejection?

From self:

“No” time. Does it drive re-evaluation or failure mentality?

“No” money. Does it drive creativity or complaints, otherwise known as the “if” response?

“No” ability. Does it drive refocus on “what I can” and let go of “what I can’t?”

Misreading your value meter will cause you to miss your success. Don’t be fooled into believing untruths that steal success.

Knowing:

Who you are and who you aren’t, what you can do and what you can’t, what you have and what you don’t will be the difference between success and stress.

Never let what others see in your life be the maximum level you set your meter of success, and never let what others don’t see in you be the standard you set your success.

“Am I now trying to win the favor and approval of men or of God? Or, am I seeking to please someone? If I were still trying to be popular with men, I would not be a bond-servant of Christ,” Galatians 1:10.

Ann Haney is a mother to six entrepreneurial-minded children, ordained minister, CEO of Aaron Publishing, founder of Ann Haney Ministries and Living In Abundance, nationwide motivational speaker, coupon specialist, empowerment coach and bestselling author of 20 published products, including her books, “Judgment Overruled,” “Exploding Into Successful Entrepreneurship,” “Single Steps In a Married World” and “Changing Your Life Through Couponing Financial Empowerment Series.” Ann Haney ministry’s vision is helping women know the root of their challenge and deliver them from the death grip it holds on their life by surfacing their inner beauty and confidence, helping young people discover their God-given purpose and pursue it with passion, helping men and women learn to use the resources available to them to overcome their circumstances and helping those recovering from life’s choices and challenges receive second chances without condemnation. Contact Ann at ann@annhaney.com to schedule a speaking engagement, individual coaching or view her website for more information at annhaney.com.