Ruth Correll: Thoughts on cattle market profitability

The first week of trade on the feeder cattle futures market revealed little information on where the market may be headed. Dr. Andrew Griffith, UT Extension beef cattle economist, had the following thoughts in this week’s market outlook comments.

“From a local Tennessee auction standpoint, it appears cattle feeders are interested in securing inventory to place on feed as a few loads of 800-900-pound steers were marketed this week ranging from $1,000 to $1,100 per head. There will be interest by feedlot managers in cattle coming off wheat pasture soon as those animals will be ready to gain weight and do it quickly if weather conditions moderate from cold and wet. Feeding cattle during winter is always a gamble as the cold weather reduces feed efficiency, slows the rate of gain, and increases cost of gain. Despite the negatives, it is expected cattle feeders will continue to try to source heavier cattle in the near term that can hit the grilling season market.

From the calf market standpoint, interest by buyers may be limited. The calf market will probably not receive much interest until March when grass fever hits the industry. Given current prices on Tennessee auctions, 500-600-pound steers were valued between $650 and $750 per head. If seasonality is evident in this year’s market then 500-600-pound freshly weaned calf values could increase 6-7 percent or $40 to $50 per head by March.

Calf values in the $700 to $800 range will result in economic profits for some producers and losses for others. Alternatively, calf values will probably decline from the spring high through the summer and fall, which may make it difficult for some producers to cover variable costs in 2017. There remains time for producers to make management and marketing decisions for 2017 that can mean profits or losses. The cattle business is not about hitting home runs every year but rather stringing together several base hits that will put runs on the board and keep one’s spot in the lineup.”

The key to surviving any business is learning how to improve efficiency without sacrificing quality and performance. Cattle farms are really no different. Cattlemen must evaluate their current business and look for ways to cut costs without sacrificing the health and production of their herd. Planning can help farmers not only survive during the difficult times, but also maximize their profit potential every year.

The following are some keys to profitability:

• Keeping records is really the only way to provide historical data in which to determine the successes and failures of your business. Cattle farmers should keep financial records and records for breeding, production, pasture management, feeding, and herd health.

• Understand and control basic costs. Cattle producers must learn how to reduce costs while still remaining competitive in their market. Researching and looking for methods to reduce cost without sacrificing quality of product is important.

• Often overlooked as part of livestock profitability planning is good grazing management, which can reduce feed costs and improve animal performance, Grazing management should always include a soil test. This simple test is a proven method for determining what nutrients the soil needs. Applying unnecessary fertilizer or the wrong fertilizer is costly and time consuming and does not improve forage yield.

• Herd health is important to profitability. Ensuring your herd’s health and nutrition has a direct correlation to farm profit. Disease and death increases costs while a healthy herd increases profits. A herd health plan to include critical and important vaccinations is a key to good herd health while reducing the need for treatments or losses due to death.

