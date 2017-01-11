Batch & Bushel to offer resources for farmers, hobbyists

The event, which celebrates the culture of those who self sustain, is scheduled for Jan. 20-21 at the Wilson County Exposition Center. Admission is $5 per person, and children younger than 12 get in free.

According to Robert Miller of Tri-Green Equipment, headline sponsor for the event, the company will bring to the event lots of equipment that could be beneficial to small landowners. Tri-Green Equipment specializes in John Deere equipment for all sorts of uses.

“When people think of John Deere, they think of huge equipment for farms — and that’s true, they have that — but John Deere also has moved into the market of smaller landowners,” Miller said.

“We want to let people know, if you farm as a passion or have an agricultural small business, John Deere is interested in that business as well.”

Miller said Tri-Green might also work one-on-one in their booth with anyone who wants to know more about equipment and maintenance, though they do not plan to have any sort of formal clinic on the topic.

Wilson County is home to many acres of farmland, and Miller said he thinks it is a popular place for people who are passionate about agriculture.

“When you think about how long farming has been around, pretty much since the beginning of time, it has completely changed now,” he said.

“People don’t have 5,000 acres, they have maybe five, and they’re just looking to feed 50 or 500 people. It’s a whole different dynamic, and we’re glad to be part of it.”

In addition to Tri-Green Equipment, several other local businesses and organizations plan to take part in the Batch & Bushel Showcase.

The city of Lebanon is the community sponsor for the event, and will be presenting “Made In,” which includes the following local vendors: Nashville Jam; Rogers Homemade, which will feature honey soap, beeswax candles, lip balms, salves, hand soap, lotion, honey caramels and toffee and other country handmade items; Rusted, Restored, Reclaimed, which will feature hand-crafted home and wall décor and pet products; October Supply, which will feature leather goods; Lucky Shoe Craft; 4H; and Arboretum and Gardens.

Walker Creek Toffee and Fabulous Farm are Artisan Sponsors. Walker Creek Toffee will be cooking some of their toffee and doing a seminar.

Southern Bank will present multiple booths related to southern lifestyle.

Bates Ford and Bates Equipment is sponsoring music at the event and will have trucks and equipment on hand.

Other sponsors and participants will include the following: Cellar 53, Jug Creek, Urban Farmer, Firepot Chai, Little Seed Farm, Little Big Dog Bakery, Hickory Farms, Farm Credit, Circle S Farms, Bountiful Acres, Strawberry Patch, The Juice Bar, Freeland Family Farms, Wise Butter, T & L Honey, Galena Garlic Company, Active Live, Historic Lebanon, Tosha Guard, Southern Jerky, Ten Thousands Village, Gardens on Main, Toby Wade, Walker Feed, The Faith Store, Tennessee Foundations, Tennessee Beef organizations, Lester Farms and Be Still, Be Breathe.