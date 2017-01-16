Lebanon to feature locals at Batch & Bushel

The Batch & Bushel Showcase, presented by the Wilson County Exposition Center and Lebanon Publishing Co., is an event that celebrates the sustainable lifestyle, with vendors and seminars related to self-sustaining. It takes place Jan. 20-21, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day.

All of the vendors that are part of the “Made-In” section are based out of Tennessee, including some based in or heavily involved in Wilson County.

According to event organizers, among the “Made-In” vendors are Nashville Jam, Rogers Homemade, October Supply, Lucky Shoe Craft, Wilson County 4H, Arboretum and Gardens and Rusted, Restored, Reclaimed.

Nashville Jam is based in Nashville and makes all natural jams and fruit-based products.

Rogers Homemade, based in Wilson County, will have honey soap, beeswax candles, lip balms, salves, hand soap, lotion, honey caramels and toffee at the event, as well as various other country handmade items.

October Supply will have leather goods. Lucky Shoe Crafts features horseshoe craft items and barn wood items.

Wilson County 4H will provide the Batch & Bushel petting zoo, appropriate for all ages.

Admission into the Batch & Bushel Showcase is $5 per person, and children get in for free.

More details about the Batch & Bushel Showcase will be revealed on “Talk of the Town” on News Channel 5 on Jan. 19 at 11 a.m. For more information about the event, call 615-444-3952.