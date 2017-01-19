Batch & Bushel event officially kicks off

Batch & Bushel is an event that celebrates the self-sustaining lifestyle, with dozens of local agriculture-related vendors, seminars and entertainment. Admission is $5 per person, and children 12 years old or younger get in free.

The schedule of events for Friday is as follows:

Entertainment

10:15-11 a.m. Anne Buckle

11:15 a.m.-12 p.m. Anne Buckle

12:30-1:15 p.m. Templeton Thompson and Sam Gay

1:30-2:15 p.m. Templeton Thompson and Sam Gay

2:45-3:30 p.m. One Way Out Bluegrass Band

3:45-4:30 p.m. One Way Out Bluegrass Band

Seminars

12-12:15 p.m. Tri-Green Equipment

12:15-12:30 p.m. Farm House - Trey Cioccia

2:15-2:30 p.m. Nashville Jam Company

2:30-2:45 p.m. Hickory Hill Farms, Jenna Gibbons

Saturday’s schedule of events is as follows:

Entertainment

10:15-11 a.m. Anne Buckle

11:15 a.m.-12 p.m. Anne Buckle

12:30-1:15 p.m. Templeton Thompson and Sam Gay

1:30-2:15 p.m. Templeton Thompson and Sam Gay

2:45-3:30 p.m. One Way Out Bluegrass Band

3:45-4:30 p.m. One Way Out Bluegrass Band

Seminars

12-12:15 p.m. Tri-Green Equipment

12:15-12:30 p.m. Nashville Jam Co.

2:15-2:30 p.m. Walker Creek Confections

2:30-2:45 p.m. Bountiful Acres

Tri-Green Equipment, a local John Deere dealer, will have a variety of equipment on-site. The Farm House chef Trey Cioccia, a Wilson County native, will lead a farm-to-table seminar.

For more information about the event, visit wilsoncountyexpo.com or call 615-444-3952.