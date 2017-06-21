Rodeo contestants get more than just competition

There are 1,026 contestants representing 48 states, Canadian provinces and Australia competing in 14 different events this year at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center during the NJHFR. In between and after the 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily rodeo performances these sixth, seventh and eighth graders engage in entertainment activities held by sponsors of the National High School Rodeo Association. Contestants partook in clinics, roping challenges, a splash day, scholarship interviews, a talent show and dance – all in one day.

Vice president student officer Daniel Miranda from Maui, Hawaii will compete in five events – team roping, boys’ breakaway, boys’ goat tying, ribbon roping and shooting sports this week. On Tuesday night, he competed in the contestant talent show and played his ukulele. He relates the experiences the National High School Rodeo Association offers to the motto on Maui – “Training arena champions, raising life champions.”

It is fun events, experiences and involvement that make the association a special experience for the children and their families. Mora Miranda, Daniel Miranda’s mother, said, “it’s not the buckles they win. It’s the connections and relationships they make that will last longer than a lifetime.”

The National High School Rodeo Association facilitates the first and second largest rodeos in the world, the National High School Finals Rodeo and National Junior High Finals Rodeo, respectively. The organization allows Canadian, Australian and American youth to participate in the great sport of rodeo throughout the year. The organization was founded in 1949, in response to a dream of founder Claude Mullins to keep western heritage alive through riding, roping and learning.

Boys’ breakaway:

1. Trey Begay, Tuba City, Ariz., 2.14; 2. Colby Smith, Washoe Valley, Nev., 2.44; 3. Jacob Derrer, Portales, N.M., 2.5; 4. Shayde Harris, Searcy, Ark., 2.51; 4. Aaron Champneys, Kimberly, Idaho, 2.51.

Barrel racing:

1. Karsyn Daniels, McKinney, Texas, 15.668; 2. Madi Outhier, Utopia, Texas, 15.793; 3. Anna Brisbane, Kearney, Mo., 15.994; 4. Jackie Wilson, Des Moines, Iowa, 16.107.

Tie-down roping:

1. Stran Pollitt, Eckville, Alberta, Can., 11.08; 2. Max Mathis, Ben Wheeler, Texas, 11.57; 3. Trevor Hale, Perryton, Texas, 12.3; 4. Austin Huwa, Roggen, Colo., 12.31.

Ribbon roping:

1. Joel Harris, San Angelo, Texas, Biloxi Shultz, Abilene, Texas, 6.51

2. Carlee Arnold, Hutchinson, Kan., Jesse Boos, White Cloud, Kan., 6.93; 3. Ethan Lombardo, Marshville, N.C., Ella Kate Phillips, Piedmont, S.C., 7.44; 4. Elie Joe Soukup, Allerton, Iowa, Jeb Nelsen, Iowa Falls, Iowa, 8.2.

Pole bending:

1. Gabby Gunter, Sulphur, La., 20.288; 2. Harley Wilkins, Fort Payne, Ala., 20.403; 3. Ella Kate Phillips, Piedmont, S.C., 20.528; 4. Madey Rees, Erda, Utah, 20.576.

• Team roping: 1. Range Martin, Evanston, Wyo., Blake Bowler, Enterprise, Utah, 7.32; 2. Hannah Riner, Williamson, Ga., Trevor Miller, McDonough, Ga., 8.32; 3. Tanner Brown, Florence, Miss., Mason Theriot, Poplarville, Miss., 8.4; 4. Landon Cook, Alto, Texas, Cooper Parsley, Troup, Texas, 9.03.

Bareback steer riding:

1. Rawley Johnson, Ririe, Idaho, 73; 2. Gavin French, Grapeland, Texas, 72; 2. Gus Gaillard, Morse, Texas, 72; 4. Kade Madsen, Honeyville, Utah, 69.

Chute dogging:

1. Dalton Hooper, Hope Hull, Ala., 1.73; 2. Hayden Maraman, Millbrook, Ala., 2.1; 3. Kagan Pillars, Hereford, Texas, 2.19; 4. Tanner Brown, Florence, Miss., 2.58.

Girls’ breakaway:

1. Lanna Jordan, Riverton, Wyo., 2.28; 2. Jacey Boyes, Souris, Manitoba, Can., 2.51; 3. Evann Segura, Stanley, N.M., 2.67; 4. Laney Harper, Gruver, Texas, 2.75.

Saddle bronc steer riding:

1. Garrett Cunningham, Broadus, Mont., 67; 2. Cauy Masters, Leon, Iowa, 65; 3. Benny Proffitt, Skellytown, Texas, 64; 3. Kolby Stelly, Sulphur, La., 64; 3. Jackson Schuldt-Ward, Wichita, Kan., 64.

Boys’ goat tying:

1. Wyatt Stephens, Tremonton, Utah, 9.52; 2. Jeb Nelsen, Iowa Falls, Iowa, 9.7; 3. Jet Toberer, Mount Ulla, N.C., 10.12; 4. Gus Gaillard, Morse, Texas, 10.25.

Girls’ goat tying:

1. MaRynn Moody, Delta, Utah, 7.94; 2. Hannah Riner, Williamson, Ga., 7.97; 3. Kylie Conner, Welsh, La., 8.4; 4. Mackinzee Dermody, Eagle, Colo., 8.63.

Junior bull riding:

1. Mason Spain, Forney, Texas, 77; 2. Vernon Adams, Kimberly, Idaho, 75; 3. Trace Redd, Uintah, Utah, 74; 4. Hayden Murphy, Lead Hill, Ark., 72; 4. Koltin Hevalow, Smithville, Mo., 72; 4. Hagen Meeks, Lakeland, Fla., 72.

A complete list of results can be found at nhsra.com/junior-high-division/2017-njhfr-results.