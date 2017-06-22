First go-round of National Junior High Finals Rodeo comes to close

A score of 64 points was a popular one in the first go-round of the saddle bronc steer riding. There was a four-way split for third place among Benny Proffitt, of Texas; Ethan Lombardo, of North Carolina; Kolby Stelly, of Louisiana; and Jackson Schuldt-Ward, of Kansas.

The Utah team roping duo of Range Martin and Blake Bowler won the round with a 7.32-second run, almost a full second ahead of Tanner Lockie and Morgan Anderson of Saskatchewan, Canada who placed second in the team roping.

Currently leading the boys team standings is Texas with 2,395 points, while the Louisiana girls team took the lead in the standings with 1,160 points.

Wednesday’s seventh performance kicked off the start of the second go-round at 7 p.m. The short-go will be Saturday at 7 p.m.

The National High School Rodeo Association facilitates the first and second largest rodeos in the world, National High School Finals Rodeo and National Junior High Finals Rodeo, respectively. This organization allows Canadian, Australian and American youth to participate in the great sport of rodeo throughout the year. The organization was founded in 1949, in response to a dream of founder Claude Mullins to keep Western heritage alive through riding, roping and learning.

Go-round 1 results of the 2017 National Junior High School Finals Rodeo:

• Boys’ breakaway: 1. Trey Begay, Tuba City, Ariz., 2.14; 2. Colby Smith, Washoe Valley, Nev., 2.44; 3. Jacob Derrer, Portales, N.M., 2.5; 4. Shayde Harris, Searcy, Ark., 2.51; 4; Aaron Champneys, Kimberly, Idaho, 2.51.

• Barrel racing: 1. Karsyn Daniels, McKinney, Texas, 15.668; 2. Madi Outhier, Utopia, Texas, 15.793; 3. Libby Berger, Udall, Kan., 15.982; 4. Anna Brisbane, Kearney, Mo., 15.994.

• Tie-down roping: 1. Jacob Walters, Colorado City, Texas, 10.19; 2. Stran Pollitt, Eckville, Alberta, Can., 11.08; 3. Max Mathis, Ben Wheeler, Texas, 11.57; 4. Trevor Hale, Perryton, Texas, 12.

• Ribbon roping: 1. Joel Harris, San Angelo, Texas, Biloxi Shultz, Abilene, Texas, 6.51; 2. Carlee Arnold, Hutchinson, Kan., Jesse Boos, White Cloud, Kan., 6.93; 3. Ethan Lombardo, Marshville, N.C., Ella Kate Phillips, Piedmont, S.C., 7.44; 4. Laci Ast, Conway Springs, Kan., Fletcher Penny, Troy, Kan., 7.55.

• Pole bending: 1. Gabby Gunter, Sulphur, La., 20.288; 2. Elli Rettinger, New England, N.D., 20.377; 3. Harley Wilkins, Fort Payne, Ala., 20.403; 4. Ella Kate Phillips, Piedmont, S.C., 20.528.

• Team roping: 1. Range Martin, Evanston, Wyo., Blake Bowler, Enterprise, Utah, 7.32; 2. Tanner Lockie, Balgonie, Saskatchewan, Can., Morgan Anderson, Rockglen, Saskatchewan, Can., 8.27; 3. Hannah Riner, Williamson, Ga., Trevor Miller, McDonough, Ga., 8.32; 4. Tanner Brown, Florence, Miss., Mason Theriot, Poplarville, Miss., 8.4.

• Bareback steer riding: 1. Rawley Johnson, Ririe, Idaho, 73; 2. Gavin French, Grapeland, Texas, 72; 2. Gus Gaillard, Morse, Texas, 72; 4. Kade Madsen, Honeyville, Utah, 69.

• Chute dogging: 1. Dalton Hooper, Hope Hull, Ala., 1.73; 2. Hayden Maraman, Millbrook, Ala., 2.1; 3. Kagan Pillars, Hereford, Texas, 2.19; 4. John Allen, Auxvasse, Mo., 2.44.

• Girls’ breakaway: 1. Lanna Jordan, Riverton, Wyo., 2.28; 2. Jacey Boyes, Souris, Manitoba, Can., 2.51; 3. Evann Segura, Stanley, N.M., 2.67; 4. Laney Harper, Gruver, Texas, 2.75.

• Saddle bronc steer riding: 1. Garrett Cunningham, Broadus, Mont., 67; 2. Cauy Masters, Leon, Iowa, 65; 3. Benny Proffitt, Skellytown, Texas, 64; 3. Ethan Lombardo, Marshville, N.C., 64; 3. Kolby Stelly, Sulphur, La., 64; 3. Jackson Schuldt-Ward, Wichita, Kan., 64.

• Boys’ goat tying: 1. Wyatt Stephens, Tremonton, Utah, 9.52; 2. Jeb Nelsen, Iowa Falls, Iowa, 9.7; 3. Jet Toberer, Mount Ulla, N.C., 10.12; 4. Gus Gaillard, Morse, Texas, 10.25.

• Girls’ goat tying: 1. Lakin Cunningham, Louisburg, Kan., 7.71; 2. MaRynn Moody, Delta, Utah, 7.94; 3. Hannah Riner, Williamson, Ga., 7.97; 4. Kylie Conner, Welsh, La., 8.4.

• Junior bull riding: 1. Mason Spain, Forney, Texas, 77; 2. Jet Toberer, Mount Ulla, N.C., 75; 2. Vernon Adams, Kimberly, Idaho, 75; 4. Trace Redd, Uintah, Utah, 74

Shooting Sports: 1. Colter Nunn, Wyo., 316; 2. Brock Alder, Utah, 312; 3. Sarah Streett, Va., 309; 4. Curry Wilkins, Utah, 307.

• All-around cowboy: 1-2. Jet Toberer, Mount Ulla, N.C., 465; 1-2. Ethan Lombardo, Marshville, N.C., 465; 3. Gus Gaillard, Morse, Texas, 460; 4. Jeb Nelsen, Iowa Falls, Iowa, 450.

• All-around cowgirl: 1. Kylie Conner, Welsh, La., 470; 2. Hannah Riner, Williamson, Ga., 360; 3. Ella Kate Phillips, Piedmont, S.C., 350; 4. Gabby Gunter, Sulphur, La., 340.

• Boys team standings: 1. Texas, 2395; 2. Kansas, 1500; 3. Idaho, 1200; 4. Louisiana, 1150.

• Girls team standings: 1. Louisiana, 1160; 2. Kansas, 1000; 3. Utah, 910; 4. Texas, 815.

A complete list of results may be found at nhsra.com/junior-high-division/2017-njhfr-results.