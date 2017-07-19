FSA county committee nomination deadline nears

County committees are important because they help deliver federal programs, which is an important aspect of our service to agriculture. FSA encourages all producers to get involved by nominating eligible candidates to serve on county committees and especially urges producers to nominate beginning farmers and ranchers, as well as minorities and women. Helping beginning farmers and ranchers is a USDA priority under the new farm bill. Having producers in the county committees will help FSA build a strong future for the next generation of agricultural businesses and communities.

FSA county committees help local farmers through their decisions on commodity price support loans, conservation programs and disaster programs and by working closely with county executive directors.

To hold office as a county committee member, a person must participate or cooperate in a program administered by FSA, be eligible to vote in a county committee election and live in the local administrative area in which the person is a candidate. A complete list of eligibility requirements and additional information are posted at fsa.usda.gov.

Individuals may nominate themselves or others as candidates. FSA encourages beginning farmers and ranchers, as well as minorities and women, to file a nomination form on their own behalf.

All nominees must sign nomination form FSA-669A, which includes a statement that the nominee agrees to serve if elected. The form is available at USDA service centers and online at fsa.usda.gov. All nomination forms for the 2017 election must be postmarked or received in the Wilson County USDA Service Center on Aug. 1 by close of business.

The county committee nomination period began June 15. Voting will take place in the fall. Ballots will be mailed to eligible voters by Nov. 6. The final day to return voted ballots to the local USDA Service Center is Dec. 4. Newly elected county committee members take office Jan. 1.

For Wilson County, a seat on the county committee in LAA No. 3 is open for election this year. Contact the Wilson County FSA Office at 925 E Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon or call 615-444-1890.

FSA committee elections are open to all voters without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex, marital status or disability.