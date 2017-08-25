Wilson County Fair Ag Venture Barn offers educational agriculture fun Sinclaire Sparkman • Updated Today at 9:00 AM ssparkman@lebanondemocrat.com Wilson County 4-H clubs set up a full range of agriculture related activities for children in the Ag Venture Barn at the Wilson County Fair. Children and families can go through the barn to learn about different animals and farmer facts. The barn is set up with games and activities centered on child learning. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.