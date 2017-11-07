State corn, soybean prospects remain promising

“Farmer participation in the October agricultural yield survey allowed us the opportunity to properly assess damage from rains and wind generated by recent hurricanes since our September forecasts,” said Debra Kenerson, Tennessee statistician. “We appreciate their cooperation. The survey results show that the damage occurred primarily in preventing harvest of acreages lost to flooding and lodging. Yield prospects remain promising, with all but cotton and tobacco showing an increase in expected yields. Expected cotton yields remained steady while tobacco yields were expected to decrease because of the wet weather.”

Corn production in Tennessee is forecast at 120 million bushels, down 9 percent from the September forecast and down 4 percent from the previous crop. Yield was estimated at 170 bushels per acre, up 2 bushels from last month and up 19 bushels from the 2016 level. Acres for harvest as grain were estimated at 705,000 acres, down 125,000 acres from 2016. The U.S. corn production was forecast at 14.3 billion bushels, down 6 percent from 2016. Based on conditions as of Oct. 1, yields are expected to average 171.8 bushels per acre, down 2.8 bushels from 2016. Area harvested for grain is forecast at 83.1 million acres, up slightly from the September forecast, but down 4 percent from 2016.

Soybean production for Tennessee is forecast at 83 million bushels, up 1 percent from the September forecast and up 13 percent from 2016. Yield was estimated at 50 bushels per acre, up 2 bushels from last month and up 5 from a year ago. Acreage for harvest as beans was estimated at 1.66 million acres, up 30,000 acres from the previous year. U.S. soybean production was forecast at 4.43 billion bushels, up 3 percent from last year. Based on Oct. 1, conditions, yields are expected to average 49.5 bushels per acre, down 2.5 bushels from last year. Area for harvest is forecast at 89.5 million acres, up 1 percent from September and up 8 percent from 2016.

Tennessee cotton production is projected to be 740,000 bales, up 29 percent from last year. Cotton yields are forecast to average 1,045 pounds per acre, down 59 pounds per acre from the previous year. Producers expect to harvest 340,000 acres, and up 90,000 acres from 2016. U.S. cotton production was forecast at 21.1 million bales, up 23 percent from 2016. Yields are forecast to average 889 pounds per acre, up 22 from last year. Harvested acreage is estimated at 11.4 million acres, forecast and up 20 percent from the previous year.

Tennessee burley tobacco production is forecast at 18 million pounds, down 6 percent from the September forecast and up 11 percent from 2016. Yield was projected at 1,500 pounds per acre, down 100 pounds from last month and up 150 pounds from the 2016 crop. Harvested acreage was estimated at 12,000 acres, unchanged from last year’s crop. For the burley producing-states, production is forecast at 166 million pounds, up three percent from the September forecast and up 19 percent from last year. Burley growers plan to harvest 81,500 acres, up 2 percent from 2016. Yields were expected to average 2,032 pounds per acre, up 285 pounds from last year.

Production of Tennessee dark fire-cured tobacco is forecast at 21.8 million pounds, up 27 percent from the previous year. Dark air-cured tobacco production is forecast at 3.84 million pounds, forecast and up 64 percent from last year.

Other hay production is estimated at 4.26 million tons, up 10 percent from last year.

NASS gathered data for the October Agricultural Yield Survey last month. The monthly yield surveys begin in May with the focus on small grains through July and shifts to row crops beginning in August through the remainder of the growing season.

All reports are available at nass.usda.gov/Publications/Calendar/reports_by_date.php.

For more information about Tennessee surveys and reports, call Kenerson at the NASS Tennessee Field Office at 615-891-0903 or 800-626-0987 or visit nass.usda.gov/Statistics_by_State/Tennessee.