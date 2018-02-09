Wild horse and burro event upcoming in Lebanon

The two-day event at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center will feature 50-plus wild horses and burros. The event will take place Feb. 16 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Feb. 17 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Some animals may be eligible for direct purchase to a good home, while others will be eligible for adoption. Those interested should inquire with the Bureau of Land Management staff onsite for more information.

The horses offered for adoption will be adult and yearling horses and burros that once roamed free on public lands in the West. The bureau periodically removes excess animals from the range to maintain healthy herds and protect other rangeland resources. The adoption program is essential to achieve management goals. Since 1973, the bureau has placed more than 235,000 of the “living legends” in approved homes across the country.

Bureau staff will approve applications on-site. To qualify to adopt or buy, a person must be at least 18 years old with no record of animal abuse. Qualified homes must have a minimum of 400 square feet of corral space per animal, with free access to food, water and shelter. A 6-foot corral fence is required for adult horses; 5 feet for yearlings; and 4 ½ feet for burros. All animals must be loaded in covered, stock-type trailers with swing gates and sturdy walls and floors. BLM staff will be on hand to assist with the short application process.

The James E. Ward Agricultural Center is at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. For more information, call 866-468-7826 or visit blm.gov.

The Bureau of Land Management manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. The agency’s mission is to sustain the health, diversity and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations. Diverse activities authorized on these lands generated $75 billion in sales of goods and services throughout the American economy in 2016 – more than any other agency in the Department of the Interior. The activities supported more than 372,000 jobs.