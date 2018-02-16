Lebanon suspect caught selling stolen cattle

Jason Andrew Witherspoon, of Lebanon, bought 11 head of cattle Jan. 31 at the Kentucky-Tennessee Livestock Market in Guthrie, Kentucky. He then drove to the Dickson Regional Livestock Center in Dickson, where he sold the cattle to the sale manager for $7,200.

The Kentucky-Tennessee Livestock Market soon contacted the crime unit agents and told them Witherspoon paid for the cattle with a worthless check.

The Dickson sale manager notified ACU investigator Millie Binkley that Witherspoon contacted him Feb. 8 to sell more cattle. When Witherspoon returned to the Dickson Regional Livestock Center to finalize the deal, ACU and Dickson police officers arrested him.

Witherspoon was charged with two counts of felony theft of property and held on $80,000 bond in the Dickson County Jail.

He faces additional charges in Wilson and Trousdale counties, as well as Todd County, Kentucky.