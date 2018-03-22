Agriculture Hall of Fame inductees announced

The 12th-annual Wilson County Agricultural Hall of Fame Banquet will take place April 3 at 6 p.m. in the Wilson County Expo Center at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Area FFA and 4-H members will serve as ushers for the evening. Four individuals will be part of the 12th class of inductees into the hall of fame.

Coleman Phillip Kinslow was born in 1952 in Carthage to Coleman and Ann Phillips Kinslow. He grew up with his sister, Judy, on the family farm on Lost Creek in the Rock City community. Kinslow attended Union Heights Elementary School and graduated from Smith County High School. He was active in 4-H and FFA and received the state farmer award.

He graduated from Tennessee Tech with a bachelor’s degree in animal science. In 1975, he married Paula Tidwell, a nurse raised in Nashville, and that summer, he worked at Opryland. In fall 1975, he was one of only 15 Tennessee students to be accepted into Auburn University’s veterinary program. Upon graduation in 1979, Kinslow, or as many know him today as Doc, became partners with Dr. David Bennett in a clinic beside the Wilson County Livestock Market on West Main Street in Lebanon. In 1984, he became sole owner of the practice, and for the next 30 years, was a permanent fixture at the sale barn. In 1986, while Kinslow continued to work cattle in Lebanon, he bought the clinic’s current property on Southside Park Drive, where it continues to grow as a mixed animal practice, servicing large animals, as well as a modern small animal practice. Through the years, more than 20 veterinarians have had the chance to learn and practice medicine under his care. He has served as president of the Upper Cumberland Academy of Veterinary Medicine, on the advisory committee to the State Veterinary Diagnostic Lab and the Tennessee Veterinary Medical Association Legislative Committee and is a member of the American Veterinary Medical Association, Tennessee Veterinary Medical Association and the Society for Theriogenology. The Kinslows have three children, Paul Alan, Jennifer and Amy, and four grandchildren.

On April 12, 1917, Ralph McKee was born in Wilson County to Tom and Byrdie Knox McKee. Following the declining health of his grandparents, Alex and Martha Haley McKee, his parents, an older sister and McKee returned to the 413-acre farm bought by his grandparents in 1877. The family home was built from timber harvested from the farm and remains the center of the farm now honored as one Tennessee’s century farms, having remained in continuous operation for more than 100 years by the McKee family.

McKee graduated from Central High School in Murfreesboro in 1936 and completed his bachelor’s degree at Tennessee State Teachers College – currently Middle Tennessee State University – in 1940. Following graduation, he was drafted into military service. He served four years during World War II with most of the time being spent in Reykjavick, Iceland at Base Command.

In 1944, McKee married Jeanne Justice, and they had two children, Carol and Ralph McKee Jr. Following his military discharge, the couple bought a farm in the Milton community, where he served in numerous leadership roles for the Milton Community Improvement Club. He attended and served as a ruling elder of the Hopewell Presbyterian Church in the Milton Community.

In the early 1950s, the McKees his parent’s family farm where he and his brother continued to farm the land and do custom farm work in the community and in surrounding communities.

At 44, McKee suffered a catastrophic illness, the residuals of which terminated his active participation in farming activities and necessitated the land be used for cattle and hog farming. In the early 1970s, Ralph McKee Jr. and his wife, Opal, changed the operation to an active dairy farm and Ralph McKee Sr. began a new career as the first executive director of the Wilson County Water and Wastewater Authority, where he served until his retirement. He was a member of the Wilson County Commission for 27 years.

McKee was a leader of the Agricultural Committee of the commission, which was instrumental to secure land and funding for the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. McKee died Dec. 21, 1989.

Lanas Smith was born Dec. 23, 1958. He was raised on the family farm on Cainsville Road between Lebanon and Norene, where his mother still lives, and his oldest brother, Quintin, still farms. He is the third of four boys, born to Ray and Dorothy Jean Smith.

Smith was always proud as a “fifth grade graduate” of the now closed Shop Springs School. He then attended schools in Lebanon, and in 1976, graduated from Lebanon High School. While in high school, he served as president of the Wilson County 4-H Club and was an officer in the Lebanon FFA Chapter. He received his state FFA degree and later his American farmer degree. In 1979, Smith graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a degree in animal science and a minor in agricultural education. He won numerous individual and team awards as a member of the livestock judging team and served as president of the Block and Bridle Club.

It was during his college years he met his wife, Julie, who was on the horse judging team at the same time he was on the livestock judging team. In fall 1979, Smith received a teaching fellowship to the University of Kentucky, where he taught animal production and evaluation classes and coached the collegiate livestock judging team while working on his graduate degrees. He received a master’s degree in animal sciences in 1983 and a doctorate in ruminant nutrition in 1986.

In fall 1986, Smith accepted a position in St. Louis with Purina Mills as a cattle nutritionist. He was then transferred to Liberal, Kansas in 1987 as a consulting feedlot nutritionist. In 1989, he left Purina and started his own feedlot consulting business, Midwest Feedlot Nutrition. It was later that same year he entered an agreement to consult for a small liquid premix company, Midwest PMS, Inc. It was from that small group of cattle specialists that who able to build a cattle-consulting nutritionist group that currently services more than 40 percent of cattle on feed in the United States. In 1996, the Smiths moved the family to Colorado, where they now live on their horse and cattle farm outside of Boulder. Smith operates his consulting business out of his home office and maintains accounts in 10 states. He has also consulted internationally with cattle firms in Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Australia and South Africa. The Smiths have three children, Paige, Parker and David.

Noel Gray Yelton was born June 12, 1937 with his twin sister, Neva Elton White, at Saint Thomas Hospital in downtown Nashville. Clarence Gray Yelton and his wife, Irene Hayes Yelton, brought their newborn twins home to Mt. Juliet, where they joined Yelton’s older siblings – brother, Guy Yelton, and sister, Peggy Yelton, – which completed their family. After living in Mt. Juliet for several years, they moved to what would become their family farm in Laguardo.

During Yelton’s high school years, he was introduced to more of what agriculture had to offer through the Future Farmers of America. Bill Coley was his teacher and FFA adviser. Coley made an impression and inspired a lifelong love for farming that Yelton would embrace. The familiar blue FFA jacket that Yelton wore during his Mt. Juliet days show where he served as FFA vice president and president of his chapter. He graduated from Mt. Juliet High School in 1956. Yelton was to receive the FFA American farmer degree at the upcoming FFA convention after graduation.

However, he enlisted in the United States Army to serve his country, and he had to leave a few days before the awards were given to the honorees. After serving in the Army, Yelton returned to Laguardo and resumed his love of farming. He worked raising cows and hogs, as well as hay and tobacco. In 1961, Yelton was named Wilson County’s outstanding young farmer. Farming had not only found its way as something Yelton enjoyed, but as a means to support himself and his new wife, Johnnie Mae Wright, who he met and married in 1969. They were blessed with two children, Allen and Angela.

In 1978, Yelton was named Wilson County Soil Conservation District’s outstanding conservation farmer of the year. Yelton was a member of Cloyd’s Cumberland Presbyterian Church where he served as deacon. Yelton died April 23, 1983 from lung cancer. He was 46 years old.

“The purpose of the Wilson County Agricultural Hall of Fame is to recognize citizens of Wilson County who have made a significant impact on agriculture in Wilson County, Tennessee, nationally or worldwide” said Ben Powell, chairman of the Wilson County Agricultural Hall of Fame. “We feel the time is right to pay tribute to these very deserving individuals. Each has made significant contributions to Wilson County Agriculture, as well as Wilson County in general.”

Other members of the board are Keith Harrison, vice chairman; Jeffrey Turner, secretary; Diane Major, treasurer; Ruth Correll, Louis Fletcher and Neal Oakley. The organizers established a nonprofit status for the organization to enable them to raise money to be used for a building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center to be dedicated to the individuals inducted into the Wilson County Agricultural Hall of Fame.

“Any funds raised over and above the costs of putting on the annual banquet will be set aside for the building,” said Major.

Tickets for the April 3 banquet can be purchased from Major by calling 615-444-1890, ext. 3. The cost is $20 each. Jordan’s Catering will prepare the meal for the banquet.

“We want folks to come together to recognize these deserving individuals April 3,” said Powell. “We owe these folks a great deal of gratitude for everything they have done for agriculture.”

For more information on the Wilson County Agricultural Hall of Fame, visit wilsoncountyaghalloffame.org.