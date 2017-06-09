Kidz Kamp kicks off at Fiddlers Grove

The event featured different workshops where children got to pick the one they were most interested in learning. The artisans served as instructors and taught several different crafting skills and techniques.

The workshops included beginner sewing, wood burning and fiber weaving. The blacksmith’s shop was open for the children to see the blacksmiths in action, and the train museum was also open.

The classes are designed for both boys and girls 6-16 years old who are interested in crafts. The children were able to take home the craft they made during Kidz Kamp.

The next Kidz Kamp event will take place July 7.The workshops will include wood burning for 12-16 year olds, beginner sewing for 10-16 year olds, beginner quilting for 10-16 year olds, basket weaving for 10-16 year olds, fiber arts for all ages, cornhusk doll making for all ages, jewelry making with wire for 8-16 year olds and acrylic painting for 10-16 year olds. Call to find out about more classes that might be offered.

The cost of the event is $25. This fee covers the cost of materials and instruction.

Classes begin at 10 a.m. and last until noon.

It is required that parents pre-register their children with Fiddlers Grove by calling 615-547-6111 Monday through Saturday.

Participants should meet at the Fiddlers Grove General Store on July 7 at 9:45 a.m. and pay their fees.