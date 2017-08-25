Artists show off works at Wilson County Fair

This year, there were a few changes made, and the art show also featured some new art divisions.

In the fine arts section, there were sections for quilting, canned goods, FCE, photography, Smokey Mountain Christmas ornaments and the Caps for Cancer section. The photography division featured individual sections such as wildlife, plants, people, fair and America-themed, special effects and more.

The Smokey Mountain Christmas ornament section was new to the fair this year. Entries were to send to the Smokies to be donated to victims of November’s Gatlinburg wildfires. The ornaments were meant to help rebuild holiday collections, create new memories and share love and support to the people in need.

Another special division this year was the Caps for Cancer. The caps entered in the competition will be donated to those battling cancer.

The school art exhibit was another hit this year. It featured artwork from nearly every elementary, middle and high school represented in Wilson County and was an example of how children could get involved and show off their projects and unique artwork.