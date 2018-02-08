Tennessee Artist’s Guild revives in Watertown

The new office is at 214 Public Square, owned by Vickie Frazier who also runs an insurance office out of the location.

A new board was formed, and events are scheduled for 2018. The organization is focused on local art and artisans with a goal of enhancing the communities it serves.

The organization will produce visual, musical and theatrical events, as well as community gatherings like an annual car show.

Membership is $25 for the year and includes discounted booth space at events, four newsletters a year and the opportunity to get to know other like-minded artists.

“We may eventually find a building that we can turn into an art center, but for now we are sharing space,” Frazier said.

Guild president Gabrielle Hardy, who runs LuLu’s Café in Watertown, has live music at her venue each Saturday night. She is a visual artist herself and knows of several other artists in town.

“We have a range of people in Watertown. Some artists have done work for stars like Bette Midler, Cher and others. We also have a long list of stars who have made music videos here,” said Hardy. “We are very excited to have the Tennessee Artist’s Guild settle in Watertown. We look forward to a long relationship, building opportunities for people to experience visual and performing arts with our local talents.”

Susan Thornton, a board member and a well-known metal jewelry artist, has lived in Watertown for several years.

“There is a group of us who have been doing the festivals and events here each year. It’s exciting to know that we will continue to grow our creative clan,” said Thornton.

Donna Delmas, co-owner of Sun Graphic Signs with her husband, Pat, is also the secretary of the Watertown Chamber of Commerce.

“We’ve long been known as an artistic town,” said Delmas. “We encourage it every opportunity we get.”

Visit tnartistsguild.org for more information.