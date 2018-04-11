Focus art show to open this week at Cumberland University

The Focus Show had more than 80 entries, from which judge Susan DeMay, professor of ceramics at Vanderbilt University, selected 45. The artistic media represented are painting, drawing, ceramics, sculpture, neon, mixed media, graphic design, photography and pen and ink. Thirty art students entered the show.

“This is the most diverse show we have ever had in materials and techniques. It is visually enticing,” said Ted Rose, professor of art at Cumberland University.

The Focus Show is displayed in the Adams Gallery of the June and Bill Heydel Fine Arts Center, which is open daily from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. The gallery is free and open to the public.