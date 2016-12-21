Here’s where to go to see the best Christmas lights in Wilson County

While some displays consist of a modest assortment of lights, others are synchronized to Christmas music or feature elaborate arrangements of layers and layers of Christmas lights.

Lebanon resident Don Mills put together a display at 1327 Christine Drive, just off Hunters Point Pike. Each year, he adds to the display. Mills said he puts effort into it because he loves the season and he wants to honor his grandmother, Betty Williams, who died two years ago.

An arrangement of lights is displayed at a home at 75 Abbey Road in Lebanon, just off Highway 70 in the western part of town. It features a brilliant display of dancing lights to music with Disney and other themes.

Chad’s Winter Wonderland at 791 E. Old Laguardo Road in Lebanon, opened Thanksgiving and will continue with light shows each night from 6-10 p.m. until New Year’s Eve. This year marks the 34th year of the Christmas lights display.

The drive-through show features a nativity scene and live animals, along with more than 2 million lights on 8 acres. A special mailbox is also set up to mail letters to Santa Claus. Santa will be there every night.

According to organizers, the goal is to be open each night, but sometimes Chad’s Winter Wonderland will close due to weather. Closings are announced on the Facebook page Facebook.com/chadswinterwonderland.

The cost to view this light show is $15 per carload or $20 for multi-passenger vans. Vehicles up to 9 feet tall may pass through. Credit/debit cards are not accepted. For more information, call 615-758-8300 or email info@chadswinterwonderland.com.

ChristmasLand at 1130 Trousdale Ferry Pike in Lebanon features a light display that is in its 22nd year. Lights are on display each night from 5-9 p.m.

A nightly light display at 912 Koble Drive in Lebanon features 15,000-plus lights set to music.

The Festival of Lights in Lebanon at the Wilson County Fairgrounds features a drive-through tour with animation throughout the fairgrounds, lighted nativity scenes, a fountain of life and the main attraction, the Grinch in the jail.

More than 1 million lights will be on display, and letters to Santa Claus may also be dropped off at the Fiddlers Grove post office. The Festival of Lights is open Friday-Sunday from 5-9 p.m. throughout December.