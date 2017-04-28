Comedians entertain during Stand Up for Veterans

Headlined by comedian Jonnie W., the bill also included comedians Brian Bates, Shawn Reynolds and Ed Wiley.

The event benefitted Battle Flag Ranch, which works to provide therapy and respite in a safe environment to battle-weary veterans and their families to come away with tools to re-engage in life.

This year is the third year the event was held, and Jonnie W. also served as the headlining comedic entertainment at last year’s event. He was so popular among guests, he was asked to return for this year’s event.

Comedians joked about topics ranging from family and home life to church awkward situations. Jonnie W. used his musical talents in his comedy routine to create a unique blend of entertainment.

Attendees were treated to a barbeque dinner catered by Mission Barbecue in Nashville prior to the start of the comedy performances.

In total, 88 tickets were sold for the event in advance, according to Battle Flag Ranch founder Jason Henry. Those who did not buy tickets in advance could pay at the door.

Although ticket sales benefited the organization, additional donations for Battle Flag Ranch were accepted and encouraged. T-shirts were also sold at the door for $20 each as another way to raise funds for the organization.

Battle Flag Ranch is a nonprofit that provides free short-term respite and high-impact retreats for healing that integrates evidence-based therapies with a safe and peaceful space to improve physical, emotional, spiritual and economic well-being for the nation’s combat veterans and their families.

The organization provides professional counseling and equine therapy to combat struggling marriages among veterans. Equine therapy has proven to be one of the most effective therapy modalities for combat veterans.

Henry said he hopes the community can see the value in the cause Battle Flag Ranch supports.

“We hope it’s something people can really get behind and support,” Henry said.

Henry is a combat veteran who started the organization with his wife after returning home from deployment.

For more information about Battle Flag Ranch, visit battleflagranch.com.