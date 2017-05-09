Barbecue competition comes to Lebanon this month

No admission will be charged.

The event, presented by the Greater Rotary Clubs of Wilson County, is a competition sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbecue Society.

More than 40 barbecue pittmasters will compete for $12,000 and the honor of grand champion of the event. Prizes will be presented for best chicken, ribs, pork and brisket.

Community members are encouraged to check out their cooking and enjoy the smell of hickory smoke filling the air.

The event will be family friendly and will feature many activities, including a zip line, rock climbing wall, bounce houses and more. There will also be several vendors onsite.

On May 19, the evening before the event, a special five-star dinner dance event will be held at the Expo Center, featuring the Exotics and celebrity chef John Coon.

Dinner will include pork from a whole hog, Boston butt, barbecue chicken, cold salad, cold corn salad, baked beans, dessert, tea and adult beverages.

Dinner starts at 6:30 p.m., and the dance will be from 8:30-10:30 p.m. Tickets for the dinner and dance are available online for $75, and tickets for just the dance are available online for $15. Tickets may be purchased at southernsmokebbqtn.com.

The Southern Smoke Barbecue Championship will also be held in conjunction with the 39th annual F-100 Supernationals, which is the largest all-Ford product show in the country. The truck show will require an admission fee.

For more information, call 404-414-6855, email hello@southernsmokebbqtn.com or visit southernsmokebbqtn.com.