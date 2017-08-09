Expo Center to take fair to new level

The center will be the home of the competitive exhibits, which include non-perishable entries in adult home economics, fine arts, photography, stained glass, baking, farm-crop entries, school exhibits and egg contest.

The youth exhibits will now have a new home in the East-West Building, which will allow them space to grow. The flowers and roses will also have a new home in the Arnett Education Building.

The new Expo Center will also be the home for all the pageants, as well as God and Country Day, at the Wilson County Fair.

“The new Expo Center will benefit the people of Wilson County during the fair as all events that will be in it will be limited to Wilson County residents,” said Randall Clemons, president of Wilson County Promotions. “The Expo Center will also feature Hometown USA during the fair that will be an outstanding display that you don’ to want to miss.”

For more information, visit wilsoncountyfair.net or call 615-443-2626. Fair catalogs are available at local banks, chambers of commerce, The Lebanon Democrat office and the fair office.