Batch & Bushel brings food and fun to Wilson County

The Batch & Bushel Showcase, presented this year by the Wilson County Expo Center and TriGreen Equipment, is an event that celebrates the sustainable lifestyle with vendors and seminars related to self-sustainment. It opened Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and will also be open Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

More than 45 vendors are setting up at this year’ event and event organizer Cathy Wair said they expect more than the 3,000 visitors they got at 2017’s inaugural event.

“We had a lot more publicity, and we had the Farmer’s Marker in the summer, so we’re hoping to pull some people from that,” said Wair.

One of the vendors at this year’s event is Jug Creek Distillery, Wilson County’s first and only legal distillery. Owner Heath Frazier and his wife Angie came all the way from Lascassas, where the distillery sits right on the Wilson and Rutherford County border.

“We’re in Wilson County, we’re just real close to Rutherford,” said Angie Frazier. “We really want to have a strong presence in Wilson County.”

Most if not all vendors come from Wilson County and the surrounding area. In addition to vendors, there is an agricultural area, a children’s area with a petting zoo and games, live music, food vendors and educational opportunities.

Plenty of other Wilson County vendors are at the event and residents are encouraged to come out and enjoy all their county has to offer.