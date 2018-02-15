Former Reba home transformed into event venue

The Estate at Cherokee Dock is a luxury event venue for weddings, galas, corporate celebrations, private retreats, charitable fundraisers and other ceremonial events. The venue features a 13-acre waterfront estate, complete with a 12,816-square-foot Southern colonial home, eight-car garage, luxury stable, guest home and pool.

For weddings, the Estate offers space to accommodate ceremony and reception, custom catering, custom florals, hair and makeup teams, valet parking, security and staffing, entertainment, bridal party accommodations in the main house and groomsmen’s accommodations above the Barn at Cherokee Dock.

Overnight accommodations are also available for corporate retreats and family reunions.

The Estate at Cherokee Dock features a 30-percent discount on all bookings through March and will run a giveaway through Feb. 26 that will gift one bride-to-be with a free bridal photo shoot on the property, valued at $4,000.

For more information, visit cherokeedock.com/giveaway.

The Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals approved the rezoning for the property last year. The group approved several stipulations for the event venue, including a limit of 500 people at any given time, no more than 15 overnight guests, noise limit of 90 decibels at the property line, and all events must end by 11 p.m.

The Wilson County Planning Commission received plans last year for a development on other portions of the property, which was sold for $5 million in July. A deed in the Wilson County register of deeds’ office lists Paul H. Burch as the new property owner.

Brashear said the lot sizes in a proposed subdivision to be developed on the property range between 0.89 acres to 1.82 acres.

“Each of these lots has road frontage and adequate lot width and size via existing state and county road frontages, meaning no new public road infrastructure is presently proposed,” Brashear said.

Plans for the development, dubbed Cherokee Meadows, do not include any additional access to State Route 109 at the planning department’s request.

“They did agree to access several of the lots via Cherokee Boat Dock Road rather than establish new driveway cuts on Highway 109,” said Brashear, who said there is one exception that will exist because of an existing driveway on State Route 109 just north of the lot.