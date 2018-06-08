History comes alive at Fiddlers Grove

There will be shopping with vendors, handcrafted items made in Tennessee, activities for children, music provided by local musicians and some of Lebanon’s local food trucks.

“We thought we needed something in Wilson County sort of like they have Uncle Dave Macon Days and different things in other cities. So we decided, because Fiddlers Grove was named after Neddy Jacobs and his love for playing the fiddle, Neddy Jacobs Days would be an appropriate name,” said Gwen Scott, manager at Fiddlers Grove.

The event serves as one of two significant fundraisers to support Fiddlers Grove. It funds the upkeep of the historical buildings.

People will play musical instruments and sing all throughout the event. Some of the artists include the Rich Cerniglia, Hayden Coffman, Miles Gibson, Gamy Ventura, along with other local artists.

“Wilson County is rich in local talent,” said Scott.

Demonstrations of various kinds will be present at the event. Native Americans will demonstrate antique musical instruments from the Native American era. There will be a children corner where children can make corn husk dolls and other crafts, and the Fiddlers Grove’s blacksmith shop will be open along with the World War II museum and the model train museum.

Neddy Jacobs Days will continue Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children 12 and younger. The two-day event kicked off Friday, and anyone who bought the $8 two-day pass can visit again Saturday at no charge.

Workers at Fiddlers Grove also wanted to remind everyone that Fiddlers Grove is open to the public Tuesdays through Saturdays from April through October for individual tours around the historic village.