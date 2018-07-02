Frisbee golf park opens in honor of 5-year-old Mt. Juliet boy

Page died in a car accident in June 2013 in Mt. Juliet.

The idea for the park started in 2016 when Beverly Elliott, a Mt. Juliet resident, bought 10 acres of property on Clemmons Road and donated it to the city.

Elliott had two conditions for the property. The first was that the city build a park named Ethan Daniel Page Park. Page was 5 years old when he died in 2013, and Elliott was a friend of the family.

“We have a very sweet resident here in Mt. Juliet who was approached about two years ago about donating a piece of land to add on to our city parks system,” said City Manager Kenny Martin. “This kind individual donated 10 acres of land over off Clemmons Road.”

Martin said the woman “showed up” at City Hall one day to donate $25,000 in seed money to get the park started.

The park is the city’s first 18-hole Frisbee golf course, although it currently maintains a nine-hole course at Mundy Memorial Park. Martin said he feels the new park honors Page’s memory well.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to make it bigger and add more things out here,” said Martin. “I can envision zip lines and other things of that nature out here, as well.”

Page’s mother, Cassandra Page, also expressed her joy the city chose to remember her son in such a way.

“I would like to thank everybody for coming out,” said Cassandra Page. “Last week made five years since he’s been gone, and I think it’s great that everybody still remembers him. He would have absolutely loved this. He was a very outdoors kid, and there’s actually a little pond back there, and he’d be swimming in it or fishing in it right now.”

The park is currently open for the public to come out, play Frisbee golf or just enjoy the outdoors.