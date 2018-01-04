Traffic-light power outage in Mt. Juliet

City officials asked drivers to stop and treat intersections as a four-way stop during a power failure.

According to Mt. Juliet Capt. Tyler Chandler, the power outage appears to have come from a blown transformer somewhere in the Breckenridge neighborhood off S. Mt. Juliet Road.

Officials with the Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation were working to get the power back.

UPDATE: Chandler said that Middle Tennessee Electric officials reported that half a substation went down with the blown transformer. The power outage is affecting the Interstate 40 and Providence area of Mt. Juliet. Mt. Juliet officers are doing what they can to help the traffic at intersections.

UPDATE: Chandler reported around 3:55 p.m. that the power appeared to be restored and all traffic signals were functioning properly.

“Thank you Middle Tennessee Electric for the quick response and to the many officers who directed traffic in this cold weather,” said Chandler.