Teen charged with driving impaired after wreck

Mt. Juliet police officers were called to the North Mt. Juliet Road and Cross Drive intersection Friday at about 11 a.m. a crash was reported with the car down an embankment. They arrived to find the driver, a 17-year-old boy, confused and unaware of where he was.

The teen admitted he used marijuana moments before the crash. He was taken to an area hospital due to his impaired status. There were no injuries in the wreck.

He was charged with underage driving while impaired. A court date wasn’t set Friday.