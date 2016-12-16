MJ Christian roll to 81-20 triumph

The Saints led 25-5 following the first quarter and 60-9 at halftime as they improved to 6-4 going into today’s 3:15 p.m. game against Trousdale County (the girls will tip off at 2) as the Classic concludes.

Bailey Jones threw in three 3-pointers as he and Tyler West each threw in 13 points and Darius Hylick 11 for the Saints. Logan Anderson added three triples for his nine while Preston Sloan’s eight included a pair of threes. Dwayne Ewers scored six, Gavin Forsha four, Sam Ols and Jacob Hall two apiece and David Hylick a free throw.