2017 baseball season tickets on sale

Cumberland will open the home schedule Feb. 14 against Freed-Hardeman at Ernest L. Stockton Field-Woody Hunt Stadium and play host to Clarke in a four-game series the final weekend of the month. The Phoenix will take on Tennessee Wesleyan on March 1 and Lourdes and Indiana Wesleyan visit the corner of Spring and Tarver on March 3-4.

The longest homestand of the year will take place March 31-April 11, with CU facing the University of the Cumberlands and Georgia Gwinnett in three-game series as well as single games versus Stillman, Bethel and Martin Methodist. Cumberland also has weekend series against Georgetown College (March 17-18) and Shawnee State (April 21-22) along with weekday single contests versus Brescia and Bryan and a doubleheader against Talladega.

For season ticket information, contact coach Woody Hunt at 615-547-1366 or email whunt@cumberland.edu.