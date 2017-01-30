Lebanon Youth Baseball online registration is open through Feb. 17 at lebanonyouthbaseball.net. The league is open for ages 5-12 as of Aug. 31 of this year. All players, whether new or returning, must register online. The league is free to all players. Coaches meetings for minor leagues (ages 9-10) will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 4 in the pressbox of Field 7 at Baird Park. Major league coaches (11-12 will meet at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 4 and coach-pitch coaches at 2 p.m. Feb. 11, also in the pressbox of Field 7. Returning 12- and 10-year-old players do not need to try out. All other ages and new players to the league must try out - minor leaguers from 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 18 on Field 10, major leagues from 1-4 p.m. Feb. 18 on Field 7, coach-pitch ages 5-7 1 p.m. Feb. 19 and age 8 at 3 p.m. Feb. 18, both on Field 7. Practices will begin the week of Feb. 27-March 4. Opening day is tentatively scheduled for around April 1.

LGSA online registration open

Registration for the 2017 Lebanon Girls Softball Association is now open through Feb. 24 at www.lebanongirlssoftball.com. In-person signups will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 21 and 28 at the LGSA’s Baird Park clubhouse. Registration is $80 for all age groups except pee wee, which is $30. The fastpitch softball league is open to girls ages 4-14. For more information, email lebanongirlssoftball@gmail.com or call Amanda Lester at 615-456-9180.

Wilson United spring soccer signups under way

Spring soccer registration for the Wilson United Soccer League is under way through Feb. 25 at www.wilsonunited.org. Three in-person registration days are scheduled - 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 21 and Feb. 4 at 806 Castle Heights Ave., and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 18 at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Mt. Juliet. Youth league signups (ages 4-15) are $85 each with a $10 discount if a previous season’s jersey can be used, kids camp (3-4) is $45 and adult soccer (18-older) is $40. The youth league has an eight-game schedule with six guaranteed. The kids will have seven camp days on Saturday mornings and the adults will play six games on Saturday afternoons.

Middle Tennessee Shock seeks Wilson County home school girls for fastpitch softball team

The Middle Tennessee Shock softball organization is forming a high school home school girls’ fastpitch softball team for the upcoming high school season. The head coach will be Jamie Bone. Players in grades 8-12 will be accepted. For more information call or text Bone at 931-580-5855.