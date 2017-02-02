Phoenix picked third in MSC baseball preseason poll

The Phoenix and 36th-year head coach Woody Hunt will open the season Thursday in Hattiesburg, Miss., against William Carey.

Cumberland returns three position starters and five pitchers from last season’s club that finished 32-27 overall, including seniors Gabe Lares and Nick McGrew in the field and junior Curtis Hoppe on the mound.

McGrew batted .323 with nine doubles, three home runs and 31 RBIs in 2016, while Lares posted a .310 average with 10 doubles, 29 RBIs and seven stolen bases from the leadoff spot. Hoppe compiled a 6-2 record with a 4.41 ERA in 11 appearances over 49 innings, striking out 47.

Lindsey Wilson received three first-place votes and 32 total points in the coaches’ poll, while Campbellsville was second with two first-place votes and 31 points. Cumberland was right behind with the other two first-place votes and 29 total points.

Georgetown College and the University of the Cumberlands ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, while Pikeville and Shawnee State rounded out the poll.