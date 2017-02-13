Lebanon Youth Baseball online registration is open through Feb. 17 at lebanonyouthbaseball.net. The league is open for ages 5-12 as of Aug. 31 of this year. All players, whether new or returning, must register online. The league is free to all players. Returning 12- and 10-year-old players do not need to try out. All other ages and new players to the league must try out - minor leaguers from 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 18 on Field 10, major leagues from 1-4 p.m. Feb. 18 on Field 7, coach-pitch ages 5-7 1 p.m. Feb. 19 and age 8 at 3 p.m. Feb. 18, both on Field 7. Practices will begin the week of Feb. 27-March 4. Opening day is tentatively scheduled for around April 1.

Babe Ruth signups Saturday, Monday

Signups for the Lebanon Lions Babe Ruth League will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday and 6-8 p.m. Monday in the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square. For more information, visit www.lebanonlionsclubbaberuthleague.com or phone Hiwanda at 615-636-9191.

LGSA online registration open

Registration for the 2017 Lebanon Girls Softball Association is now open through Feb. 24 at www.lebanongirlssoftball.com. Registration is $80 for all age groups except pee wee, which is $30. The fastpitch softball league is open to girls ages 4-14. For more information, email lebanongirlssoftball@gmail.com or call Amanda Lester at 615-456-9180.

Wilson United spring soccer signups under way

Spring soccer registration for the Wilson United Soccer League is under way through Feb. 25 at www.wilsonunited.org. A final in-person registration days is scheduled for 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 18 at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Mt. Juliet. Youth league signups (ages 4-15) are $85 each with a $10 discount if a previous season’s jersey can be used, kids camp (3-4) is $45 and adult soccer (18-older) is $40. The youth league has an eight-game schedule with six guaranteed. The kids will have seven camp days on Saturday mornings and the adults will play six games on Saturday afternoons.

Watertown baseball, softball sign ups on Saturdays

Signups for Watertown Community Summer League baseball and softball are open through March 4. Forms may be picked up at Watertown city hall. In-person signups will be held from 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays at the Watertown Community Center.

Middle Tennessee Shock seeks Wilson County home school girls for fastpitch softball team

The Middle Tennessee Shock softball organization is forming a high school home school girls’ fastpitch softball team for the upcoming high school season. The head coach will be Jamie Bone. Players in grades 8-12 will be accepted. For more information call or text Bone at 931-580-5855.