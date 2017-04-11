rain, rain won’t go away in mj

Mt. Juliet assistant coach Rob Brown rakes the mound as several Golden Bear players roll the tarp during the second of two rain delays, this one stopping Tuesday’s game against visiting Lebanon in the top of the third inning with MJ leading 3-0. The teams will meet as scheduled at 7 p.m. tonight at LHS’ Brent Foster Field and the coaches are expected to decide then when to reschedule the game, which will be restarted from the beginning, MJ coach Mark Purvis said.