Station Camp edges Wildcats 3-2 in 11

The Bison came through against reliever Aaron Hubbell, who worked 3 2/3 innings, allowing the run on three hits and three walks with six strikeouts.

Starter Ryan Hill came out after seven innings and 100 pitches, surrendering three runs on nine hits and a walk with eight strikeouts.

Station Camp outhit Central 12-10.

Both teams scored twice in the second inning. Station Camp went up 3-2 in the fourth and Central tied the game in the seventh off Thomas Zazzaro, who pitched the first eight innings for Station Camp.

Ethan Shelton had three singles and Dawson Hamilton two for Central. Conner Sullivan doubled and drove in two runs. Mason Mobley had the Wildcats’ other RBI and a double.

The teams will get a rematch at 7 p.m. Thursday at WCHS.