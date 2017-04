Justin Seagraves pitched a seven-inning six-hitter with two walks and three strikeouts, allowing a seventh-inning home run.

Friendship scored a run in the first and two in the fourth as the Commanders collected nine hits for the game.

Jared Dickey went 3-for-3, including a solo homer and a double, and two runs scored. Seagraves and Ben Jamison each singled twice. Ethan Raymer singled and drove in a run while Xan Gordon contributed a sacrifice fly.