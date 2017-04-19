Weather adjusts baseball schedule for Wednesday, this weekend

With the weekend series pushed up a day, Cumberland canceled its trip to Athens, Tenn., for Wednesday.

Thursday’s doubleheader will begin at 1 p.m. and Friday’s single game is tentatively scheduled for noon, with every effort made to play sometime Friday. The weather forecast calls for a 50-percent chance of rain Friday and a 100-percent chance of precipitation Saturday.

This weekend is the final regular season series of the Mid-South Conference schedule. Campbellsville will play at the University of the Cumberlands and Pikeville will play at Lindsey Wilson. Opening round best 2-of-3 series will be hosted at higher seeds next weekend before the final four teams advance to Bowling Green, Ky., on May 5-7.