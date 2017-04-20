Jewell pitches Baird past Mt. Juliet 6-2

Jewell allowed five hits and no walks while striking out nine through 82 pitches. With a middle-school pitch count of 85, coach Tim Chappell brought in John Tomlinson, who retired the final Bear as the Blue Devils, who suffered their only loss of the season April 8 to Siegel 4-2, improved to 16-1.

Mitchell Bare’s RBI double staked Baird to a 1-0 first-inning lead. He reached on a two-bases error to begin the Blue Devils’ two-run fifth. Dent Dodson doubled home a run in that inning.

Baird scored three times in the second inning to give Jewell some breathing room.

Jewell doubled while Tomlinson and Dillon Goolsby singled to round out the Blue Devils’ six hits.

Baird will play host to West Wilson at 4 p.m. Friday.