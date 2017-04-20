Shawnee State sweeps two

The two teams will conclude the series Friday with a 10 a.m. start, trying to beat the rain in the forecast for the next two days. Senior Day activities will begin at 9:30.

Moore (2-8) picked up the win for the Bears, only his second in 13 starts this season, allowing two runs on four hits in seven innings. He walked three and hit two batters but struck out nine. CU finished 3-for-17 with runners on base in the contest, with two of those hits coming in the ninth.

Shawnee State (13-31, 6-11 Mid-South) plated two runs in the first as well as two in the fifth and two more in the seventh. Sam Gerhold and Rose both posted two hits and five different SSU players drove in runs.

Curtis Hoppe (2-7) suffered the loss for Cumberland (23-27, 6-11), giving up four runs on five hits in five innings. He walked one, hit two and struck out six. Rayden Sierra collected three of the team’s seven hits and Kevin Connolly was 2-for-5, with each one hitting a home run.

In the second game Rose’s three-run homer just over the wall and inside the right-field foul pole gave the Bears a 3-0 lead in the top of the first. JT Boggs and Blake Marshall each plated two runs with singles in a four-run third inning and a two-out, two-run single by Brady Knittel in the sixth provided insurance for SSU.

Bo Saunders hit a solo homer and recorded two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored for Cumberland, while Austin Krajnak hammered a two-run homer over the trees in dead centerfield for his 16th round-tripper of the year.

SSU starter Tyler Straley (3-3) picked up the win, allowing six runs on six hits with five walks and six strikeouts in 4.2 innings. Tyler Arthur pitched in and out of trouble to get the save, his first of the year, walking two and giving up one hit in 2.1 innings.

Phoenix starter Travis Dohr (7-5) suffered the loss, allowing seven runs on eight hits in 2.2 innings. Cody Campbell pitched well in 4.1 innings of relief, giving up two unearned runs on five hits.

Brandon Reaman doubled to right-center on the first pitch of the opener and scored on a one-out single to center by Chase Thurber. With two outs Grant VanLiew dumped a single down the right-field line, plating Thurber for a 2-0 Bears lead after a half inning.

Sierra’s mammoth home run to left field with one out in the bottom of the inning, over the pine tree to the left of the scoreboard, was his 12th homer of the year, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

Austin Voeller’s line drive into the trees in right field with one out in the second inning tied the game at two, Voeller’s fifth round-tripper of the season.

The Bears retook the lead in the fifth when Reaman was hit to start the frame and Gerhold singled to right before another hit batter, this one to Thurber, loaded the bases. Rose’s fly ball down the left-field line plated a run and both runners advanced on the play.

Nick Mira’s throw to second skipped up and hit Hector Morales in the face, bouncing into right field and allowing Gerhold to score for a 4-2 SSU advantage.

Steven Hollis was hit to leadoff the bottom of the inning for CU and Connolly reached on an infield with one out. Sierra walked with two outs, but Krajnak fouled out to end the threat with the Phoenix still trailing.

In the seventh Gerhold beat out a bunt single and Rose singled to center with one out. Boggs blooped a single down the left-field line with two outs, scoring a run, and Casey Claflin followed with a solid single to left, plating another run to extend the Shawnee State lead to 6-2.

Cumberland threatened again in the ninth, with Connolly’s drive to right-center with two outs just clearing the wall for his sixth homer of the year. Morales then walked before singles by Sierra and Kraknak loaded the bases against Knittel, but Mira flied out to left to end the contest.

Gerhold and Thurber both singled with one out before Rose lifted a fly ball down the right-field line for a home run, his third of the year, for a 3-0 lead after an inning.

Morales doubled to right-center with one out in the bottom of the frame and Krajnak drilled his two-run homer to center with two outs, cutting the deficit to 3-2.

Cumberland added two more runs in the second, starting with a one-out walk to Kyle Allen. Pinch-runner Taylor Dorsey went all the way to third on an errant pickoff throw and scored on a double down the right-field line by Saunders. Morales also doubled, this one to left-center, with two outs, plating Saunders for CU’s only lead of the day at 4-3.

The lead didn’t last long, though, with Thurber and Rose both singling and Knittel drawing a walk with one out in the third. Boggs singled to right, plating two runs, and after a wild pitch, Marshall singled to center, pushing across two more for a 7-4 SSU advantage.

Saunders hit a solo home run to left to leadoff the fourth and Voeller added his second solo shot of the day to start the fifth, but the Phoenix missed a golden chance to at least tie the game or take the lead in the sixth.

Shawnee State led 9-6 heading to the bottom of the sixth when Arthur hit Morales and walked Sierra and Krajnak, throwing nine straight balls. He fell behind Voeller 2-0, but induced a popout to second. Pinch-hitter Mira hit the first pitch, grounding out weakly to first to end the inning.

Allen’s one-out double to left-center in the seventh was all Cumberland would get in the final inning.