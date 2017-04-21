Five named to WCHS Hall inaugural class

The charter class includes three basketball stars - Jasmine Hassell, Tierney Jenkins and Nathan Thomas; baseball’s James Adkins and football’s Connor McChurch.

They will be honored at the banquet which will begin at 6:30 p.m. as part of the school’s all-sports senior night at the Wilson County Expo Center.

Hassell, Class of 2009, was a member of both Lady Wildcat state champion basketball teams and a two-time Miss Basketball, as well as a McDonald’s All-America. She was a 1,000-point scorer at Georgia where she was named first-team All-SEC and was drafted by the WNBA.

She was a teammate with Jenkins (class of 2007) on the 2006 state champion team. A two-time all-state selection, she was a 1,000-point scorer and first-team All-SEC at Alabama. She played professionally overseas.

Thomas (Class of 2005) played on two boys’ state tournament teams, including the ’04 semifinal team. He is the all-time shot blocker at Auburn Montgomery where he was an NAIA All-American. He is the first Wildcat basketball player to play professionally.

Adkins (Class of 2004) is the Wildcats’ career strikeout leader, a mark he also holds with the Tennessee Vols. He was the ace of the Wildcats’ first District 9-AAA championship team. A freshman All-American at UT, he played in the College World Series for the Vols. Drafted out of high school in the 13th round by the Philadelphia Phillies, he was a supplemental first-round pick by the Los Angeles Dodgers out of UT and played in the LA minor-league system for several seasons.

McChurch (Class of 2008), was a quarterback/safety on the 2007 team regarded by most as the best in school history which lost in the quarterfinals to Sonny Gray-led Smyrna, which went on to win the championship. After playing at Tennessee Tech as a freshman, he was an all-conference player for Cumberland at several positions.

New Florida women’s basketball coach Cameron Newbauer will be the guest speaker at the banquet. Tickets are $25 each and may be purchased at the WCHS front office. Table sponsorships are available beginning at $250. Contact David Jennings at 615-477-3433 for more information.