Lebanon Youth Baseball Jeff Gannon blanks Parks 5-0 Staff Reports • Yesterday at 10:02 PM Connor Gannon and Jay Dillard combined to pitch Jeff Gannon State Farm to a 5-0 shutout of Parks Realty in the Lebanon Youth Baseball Association major league Tuesday at Baird Park. Gannon struck out five and Dillard three as Bryce Fuller’s double was the game’s only hit. Carter Pruitte fanned five and Brandon Benson four for Parks. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.