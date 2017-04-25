Phoenix sweep two at Brescia

Krajnak belted two-run shots in the third and sixth innings to almost the exact same spot in leftcenter, his 19th and 20th of the year, and Morales posted two hits, three stolen bases, two runs scored and one RBI in the game one victory. Kevin Connolly also collected two hits and scored a run and Corbin Meikle posted two hits with an RBI triple off the bench.

Cody Campbell (2-0), the second of four Cumberland (26-27) hurlers, picked up the win, working around two singles and an error in his two scoreless innings. Brad Smith allowed the only run on three hits with two strikeouts to start the contest and Jason Wullenwaber and Curtis Hoppe tossed three hitless frames to finish off the win.

Brescia starter Zach McGuire (0-5) took the loss, giving up three runs on five hits with five strikeouts in three innings.

In the second contest Morales’ RBI single in the third tied the game at one and Krajnak drove in the go-ahead run with a single to right two batters later. The Bearcats knotted the game in the fourth, but Sierra’s 13th homer of the season to deep centerfield in the fifth put Cumberland back ahead.

Evan Flener (1-4) picked up the victory, allowing one run on three hits in two innings. Jackson White pitched around a double and an error in his two innings and Travis Dohr recorded his second save with a perfect seventh inning.

Tyler Solomon (2-4) took the loss, striking out four in two innings but he gave up Sierra’s homer in the fifth.

Connolly and Morales both singled to start the opener for the Phoenix, but McGuire got two strikeouts and a lineout to end the threat.

The Bearcats 13-32) struck first in the contest with consecutive two-out doubles in the first from Zach Johnson and Alex Flock for a 1-0 lead after an inning.

The Phoenix broke through in the third with back-to-back doubles from Morales and Sierra, tying the game at one. Krajnak followed with a two-run homer to left-center, giving CU a 3-1 edge.

Cumberland extended the lead in the fifth after a leadoff double by Morales, who stole second and third. With two outs Nick Mira also drew a free pass and pinch-runner Taylor Dorsey stole second. Morales scored on the double steal and Corbin Meikle followed with an RBI triple to deep right-center. Mitch Langer then doubled to right-center as well, plating Meikle for a 6-1 CU advantage.

The Phoenix added three more runs in the sixth, starting with leadoff singles from Bo Saunders and Connolly. Brescia left-fielder Nate Cissel booted the ball hit by Connolly, allowing the runners to take second and third, and a groundout up the middle by Morales pushed across a run.

Two batters later Krajnak drilled another two-run homer to left-center, making it 9-1 for the visitors.

Brescia scored first in the second game as well after walks to Flock and Kenny Rideout in the second inning. With two outs Colton Hurt hit a sinking liner to center, in front of Sierra, plating Flock for a 1-0 Bearcats lead.

The Phoenix answered with two runs in the third, starting when Kyle Allen was hit to leadoff, but Dorsey was thrown out trying to go from second to third on a ground ball to short by Connolly. A wild pitch pushed Connolly to second and Morales dumped an RBI single into right-center, knotting the game at one.

Morales took second on the throw to the plate and after Sierra reached on an error, Krajnak singled to right, scoring Morales for a 2-1 CU edge.

The Bearcats threatened in the bottom of the inning with two-out singles by Johnson and Flock and a walk to Reed Rounder, but Flener induced a groundout to end the inning.

In the fourth Hurt walked and advanced to third on a pair of wild pitches. After another free pass, this one to Tyler Cunningham, Josh Wetzel’s single to right plated Hurt, tying the game at two, but Steven Hollis threw out pinch-runner Brenden Williams trying to take third on the play and Flener struck out Justin Ray to end the inning.

Sierra’s solo homer just to the left of the batter’s eye in the fifth put Cumberland back ahead, 3-2.

Brescia missed a golden chance to at least tie the game in the bottom of the inning when Johnson led off with a double just over the third base bag and went to third on a wild pitch. Flock then struck out but reached on another wild pitch, but Rounder’s grounder to the mound turned into a run-down between third and home, with Saunders tagging out Johnson.

Rideout popped to short center and Logan Wilkerson lined out to third to end the inning with CU still holding a 3-2 edge.