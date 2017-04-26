Thirteen baseball players named Academic All-Mid-South

Student-athletes must be a sophomore, junior or senior and maintain a 3.25 grade-point-average and above. A total of 77 student-athletes were honored from seven league institutions, with Cumberland leading the way. Georgetown College and Pikeville were next with 12 apiece.
Cumberland will play at Georgetown College in the Opening Round of the Mid-South Conference Championships this weekend beginning with a single game Friday at 5 p.m. CDT.
2017 Baseball Academic Mid-South Conference
Travis Dohr – 3.80, Accounting
Taylor Dorsey – 4.00, Master’s in Business Administration
Sam Eichler – 3.87, Criminal Justice/Public Administration
Justin Flores – 3.80, Business Administration
Steven Hollis – 3.44, Business Administration
Austin Krajnak – 3.80, Health and Human Performance
Mitch Langer – 3.27, Health and Human Performance
Joseph Midgett – 3.98, Athletic Training
Nick Mira – 3.33, Business Administration
Kaleb Qualls – 3.31, Health and Human Performance
Josh Rial – 3.27, Art & Design
Rayden Sierra – 3.87, Business Administration
Parker Ward – 3.49, Criminal Justice/Public Administration